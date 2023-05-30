IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beats Gujrat Titans; CSK lifts the trophy for 5th time

The IPL 2023 finale was played today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings won the final match against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. The stadium was jam-packed to witness the historic match today. It was indeed a visual treat for cricket lovers to see MS Dhoni's team play against Hardik Pandya's team. The IPL 2023 trophy was lifted by Chennai Super Kings, for the 5th time in the history of IPL.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2023

The audience was highly disappointed after heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad delayed the final match. But, after the rain subsided, the cricket lovers finally got a chance to enjoy the match. The match between CSK and GT kept everyone glued to their TV and mobile screens. The stadium was packed with people sporting yellow jerseys who came out to support Dhoni. After CSK / GT lifted the trophy, the audience couldn't keep calm and people couldn't stop cheering for the winners. Celebrations across the country began seconds after the winner was announced.

Check out Indian Premiere League's social media post, below:

Here's how CSK won the match

For the unversed, the Chennai Super Kings’ innings were disturbed by heavy rain, and the match was initially reduced to 15 overs. The target, on the other hand, was revised to 171. Mohit Sharma scored all the crucial wickets for MS Dhoni’s team. He bowled the last over, bringing CSK’s target to 10 runs off the last two balls to win. However, Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed the second last ball for a six and the last ball for a four, led Chennai Super Kings to win their 5th trophy in the 16th IPL season.

Meanwhile, the winning team received Rs 20 crore while the runner-up team was awarded Rs 13 crore. Mumbai Indians, who finished in third position, got Rs 7 crore. The reports also suggest that IPL's Emerging Player of the tournament will earn Rs 20 lakh as a cash reward and the Most Valuable Player of the season will receive prize money of Rs 12 lakh. The winners of Power Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, and Game Changer of the Season will be given cash rewards of Rs 15 lakh.

