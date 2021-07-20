IPS officer’s witty post on not being allowed jalebi leaves netizens in splits; Wife says ‘Aap aaj ghar aao’

IPS officer tweet has gone viral on social media. People are giving him different suggestions about how to eat jalebi without telling his wife.

We all have sweet tooth and we all crave sweets. In India, if there is one sweet that is largely famous then it has to be Jalebi. Oh! did the water come into your mouth after reading the name? Well, don’t be shy it is a sweet dish which can anyone weak. The popular sweet dish has a long fan following from all walks of life. In our country, this is served in many ways. Like if you reach the northern part of India, it is also eaten with curd, puri sabzi or with samosa.

Well, imagine if you are not allowed to have your favourite sweet dish then what will happen. Don’t stress, we will tell you. A Tamil Nadu police officer has shared his grief of not being allowed to eat jalebis. He took to his Twitter handle and recalled how during his childhood days, he would eat a huge piece of jalebi that would cost 25 paise and dreamt of buying more once he grew up and earn. But sadly, his dream of eating jalebis could not be fulfilled as his wife does not allow him to eat it.

However, his tweet got more hilarious when his wife saw it and replied saying, “Today, you come home.” This left netizens in splits and they started sharing it from different accounts. One of the users commented, “Sir aaj to apki khair nahi Mam se kaise bachenge.” Another wrote, “Aaj sir ko Jalebi milegi ya fir dande padenge.”

To note, the word ‘jalebi’ is derived from the Arabic word ‘zulabiya’ or the Persian ‘zolbiya’. Its recipe came to India through Persian-speaking Turkic invaders. It is made by deep-frying a batter made out of Maida and is given a circular shape. After that, it is soaked in sugar syrup.

Also Read: Har role mein Badhai mili: Amul celebrates National Award winner Surekha Sikri’s legacy

Credits :IPS officer Sandeep Mittal Twitter

Share your comment ×