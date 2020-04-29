Irrfan Khan Demise: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal & other sports stars saddened by actor’s death

Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode on Wednesday and left the entire nation in a state of grief. Sports stars like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal and others reacted to Irrfan’s demise. Check it out.

Not just Bollywood but the entire country woke up to extremely heartbreaking news of Irrfan Khan’s demise at the age of 53. The Angrezi Medium actor wasn’t just popular among the Bollywood buffs and stars but also sportspersons. In Short, Irrfan was a legend who was everyone’s favourite. As the news of his sudden demise broke, several stars paid tributes to him on social media. Among them, sports stars like Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal and Sachin Tendulkar were there.

Virat took to Twitter and expressed grief over losing a gem like Irrfan. Virat wrote, “Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul.” On the other hand, Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted and mourned the loss of The Lunchbox star. Sachin also shared a photo of Irrfan as he prayed for his soul and his family in a heartening message.

Sachin wrote, “Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace.Condolences to his loved ones.” While other stars were praying for strength for his family, Badminton champion Saina Nehwal also was left heartbroken over Irrfan’s demise. She wrote, “With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

Check out Virat, Sachin and Saina’s tweets about Irrfan’s demise:

With the legend during one ad shoot ... great memories sir #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/GOKyVjqAoR — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 29, 2020

Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific.

May his soul Rest In Peace.

Condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/gaLHCTSbUh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 29, 2020

Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 29, 2020

Irrfan was admitted to the hospital recently after his health deteriorated. The Angrezi Medium actor was battling neuroendocrine tumour and had sought treatment in London before he came back to India to shoot for his film Angrezi Medium. The news of Irrfan’s death left everyone in a state of shock. He is survived by wife Sutapa and two sons Ayan and Babil.

