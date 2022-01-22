Isolation facility not mandatory for foreign passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) issued new guidelines for international arrivals under which an isolation facility is not mandatory for people arriving from 'at-risk' countries from Saturday (January 22). However, the passengers will have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols, authorities said.

In its revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’, the government said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days.

"If tested negative they will follow home quarantine for 7 days and shall undertake RTPCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India,” the guidelines further stated as per the reports in ANI.

As per MOHFW guidelines, "If tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol." Children under the age of 5 will be exempted from both pre and post-arrival testing. However, in case they are found symptomatic for the virus on arrival or during the quarantine period, they will undergo testing and given the treatment as per the protocol.

India reported 3.37 lakh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The daily coronavirus cases were 2.7 per cent lower than yesterday. The active cases now comprise 5.43 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate has dropped from 17.94% to 17.22%. As per the data on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, the total number of active cases stand at 21,13,365. Meanwhile, the Omicron rose to 10,050.

Also Read: India surpasses 160 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark: Union Health Minister

