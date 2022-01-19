Bihar: After 84-year-old man who took 11 vaccines, now a doctor administers five Covid shots?

The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc in the world and currently, we are in the middle of the third wave. The number of people testing positive for the virus has been increasing with each passing day. Apart from that, the booster dose administration has also begun. But amidst all this a piece of shocking news is coming in from Bihar. A Patna-based civil surgeon was reportedly administered five shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes! You heard that right. According to the latest reports in NDTV, the Bihar government has ordered an investigation after records showed that a Patna-based civil surgeon was administered five shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The civil surgeon, Dr Vibha Kumari Singh, however, said she had taken the jab thrice as per rules. Dr Singh also further claimed that someone else managed to get vaccine shots using her PAN card details and called for a probe.

If the CoWIN portal details are taken into consideration then reportedly Dr Singh received the first dose on January 28, 2021, and was fully vaccinated by March last year. Government records showed Dr Singh was also jabbed on February 6, 2021, using her PAN card information, and for the fourth time on June 17 that year. She then took a precautionary dose on January 13, 2022. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Monday said the administration has started an investigation. “Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

Well, Dr Singh is not the first person from Bihar to be facing such an issue. Earlier this month an 84-year-old man in the north Bihar district of Madhepura created havoc for the claim that he has taken a dozen shots of the coronavirus vaccine. "I have used my Aadhaar card and my voter ID card on different occasions to get myself registered… Every single dose has helped relieve my chronic back pain. I have never caught a cold since I took the first shot 11 months ago,” the octogenarian Brahmadeo Mandal had said.

