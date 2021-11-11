It’s now illegal for bosses to text employees after work in Portugal

In an order to promote work-life balance, the Portuguese government has taken a historic step. They have introduced a law that bans bosses from texting their employees after work. The Portuguese parliament has passed new labour laws which aim to attract “digital nomads” to the country but also give workers a healthier work-life balance. The new laws also impose penalties on employers for contacting their staff after work hours. Well, this new law was hailed by employees as they regularly complain of less privacy and more interference.

Under the newly approved laws, employers will also have to pay their staffers for increased expenses – such as gas, internet, and electricity bills – incurred while working from home. To note, Portugal's Socialist Party government had designed several laws to help workers adapt themselves to the new work-from-home culture. A law that gave workers the “right to disconnect”, meaning they could switch off work devices, was not approved in the parliament because of fewer votes. Some other rules like to ban employers from monitoring workers' productivity at home and to ensure face-to-face meetings with other employees at least once every two months were also voted through by the parliament.

As reported by NDTV, employees with children will be given the legal protection to work from home until their children turn eight, without having to secure approval from management.

It is worth mentioning here that tropical destinations such as Bermuda, Antigua, and Costa Rica announced plans to offer digital nomad visas during the pandemic, which allow long-term stays up to two years.

Also Read: Indian Coronavirus vaccine certificates accepted by 96 nations announces Union Health Minister