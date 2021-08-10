ITBP Inspector Kamlesh Kumar salutes officer daughter with pride as she joins the force

A precious moment between a father and his daughter was captured in a video by Indo-Tibetan Border Police. ITBP Inspector Kamlesh Kumar was a super proud father as he stood up to salute his daughter. On Sunday, Diksha became one of the two women officers to join ITBP as Assistant Commandant for the first time. According to Asian News International, the ITBP started the appointment of woman combat officers as company commanders through UPSC exams in 2016.

Diksha, along with Prakriti, was inducted into the role of the Assistant Commandant of ITBP during the passing out parade and the attestation ceremony at the ITBP academy in Mussorie. To note, this is also the first time that two women officers have joined the ITBP through the UPSC exam. Picture captured during the event shows Kamlesh smiling and saluting Diksha with complete pride as she is inducted into her new role. The official Twitter account of ITBP shared the photos with the message, “Saluting the daughter with pride. Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today”. The post will leave your heart with a warm feeling.

Take a look:

Saluting the daughter with pride... Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/v8e1GkQJYH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 8, 2021

"My father is my role model, he always motivated me," says Officer Diksha, daughter of an Inspector serving with the ITBP pic.twitter.com/cRUFnrhCsc — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event. “You are lucky that you have got the opportunity to serve ITBP, which is deployed on the borders of Tibet and China,” he said as quoted by ANI.

Diksha also spoke to the news agency and said, “My father is my role model. He always motivated me.” As soon as ITBP shared the tweet along with the post, netizens swamped the comment section. Many called it a ‘proud moment’ as they extended their wishes to Diksha on her big achievement.

Also Read: WATCH: ITBP constable pays tribute to fallen Corona Warriors by playing Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on a saxophone