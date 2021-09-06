ITBP mountaineers become first Indians to successfully climb Mount Balbala in Uttarakhand

In another achievement, a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) mountaineers has become the first Indian expedition to summit Mount Balbala in Uttarakhand. The news was shared by the ANI. This peak was last scaled by a Swiss expedition in 1947. Codenamed Parakram, the ITBP expedition, undertaken by Sector Headquarters, Dehradun, was launched on August 7, 2021, from the 1st Battalion based at Joshimath. To note, Mount Balbala of the Garhwal Himalaya is situated in the Zanskar Range on the border between India and China. The elevation of Balbala is 6,416 metres.

ANI tweeted, “ITBP mountaineers summited Mount Balbala (21,050 feet) in Uttarakhand on 4th September. It was the first summit by any Indian expedition after a Swiss expedition made a successful climb to Mount Balbala in 1947: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).” The expedition was launched on August 7, 2021, from the first Battalion in Uttarakhand's Joshimath. Six summiteers Assistant Commandant Bhim Singh, Sub Inspector Praveen, Sub Inspector Ashish Ranjan, Sub Inspector Nikhil, Constable Sunil Kumar and Constable Pradeep Panwar including guide Raju Martolia made it to the top.

The first summit by any Indian expedition after a Swiss expedition made a successful climb to Mount Balbala in 1947. The team consisted of Mme Lohner, Andre Roch, Alfred Sutter, Alexandre Graven, Rene Dittert and four Sherpas.

Check the tweet here:

ITBP mountaineers summited Mount Balbala (21,050 feet) in Uttarakhand on 4th September. It was the first summit by any Indian expedition after a Swiss expedition made a successful climb to Mount Balbala in 1947: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) pic.twitter.com/5qWee4HsxP — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

Mount Balbala is the 100th highest located entirely within Uttrakhand. Nanda Devi is the highest mountain in this category. It lies 2 km east of 6,282 metres (20,610 ft).

Also Read: ITBP Inspector Kamlesh Kumar salutes officer daughter with pride as she joins the force