It's Band, Baaja, Baarat for this MP tea seller who brought home first smartphone on horse carriage with DJ

India is a land of surprises is a popular saying. But this recent incident in Madhya Pradesh will truly leave you surprised. Murari Khuswaha, a tea seller by profession, celebrated his latest purchase in a grand way. According to a report in FPJ, the tea seller purchased a phone worth Rs 12,500 and made sure that the entire district knew it. He purchased the phone for his five-year-old daughter and brought it home on a horse carriage with DJ.

Yes, you heard that right. Murari and his family celebrated in a grand way and a video of the event went viral on social media. The incident took place in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening. Reportedly, his daughter wanted him to buy a smartphone as soon as possible. Since it was the family's first smart phone, they made sure to go all out and celebrate.

In the video, we get to see the little girl sitting on the horse carriage which is decorated with flowers and lit up. A DJ also can be heard playing music in the video.

Click here to watch the video!

A similar incident had taken place in Novemeber 2021 when a family had hired a band to play outside the school gate as kids returned to school for the first time since the pandemic.

