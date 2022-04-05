Jaaved Jaaferi to return as host for Takeshi's Castle Reboot? Here’s what we know

Do you remember the iconic Japanese obstacle game show Takeshi's Castle? The show garnered a massive fan following in India because of actor Jaaved Jaaferi's hilarious commentary style. For those unaware, the show was based on the contestants clearing stages by facing hurdles and reaching the commander's castle. Well, here’s a piece of good news for Takeshi's Castle’s fans. Jaaved Jaaferi sent everyone into nostalgia after decades as he took to his social media handle and hinted at returning to the show. Jaaved shared a post that read, "Popular childhood Japanese show Takeshi's Castle is getting a reboot. Amazon Prime Video is going to relaunch the hit reality series in 2023." Along with it, he wrote, "Hmmmm!!! Kya khayaal ? #TakeshisCastle #OnceMore".

Fans were quick to notice Javed’s post and shared their excitement on Twitter. One of the users wrote, "Javed ji what kya khyaal. Obviously, we love this show because of you.... Definitely going to see it.. You are one talented actor. And Takeshi s castle is only interesting because of you... Sir iss Baar Dilip Saab aur Raj Kumar ki awaaz mein commentary kijiye. Once more and always" "Sir please aajao bachpan ki yaade phirse taazaa hojaegi school se bhag bhag ke aata tha..just to watch this show because of you,” commented another social media user.

Take a look:

It was in March when Deadline reported that Amazon Prime Video is rebooting Takeshi's Castle. "We're very much focused on investing in the best Japanese talent to deliver the highest quality content for our Prime Video customers in Japan. We believe that putting the spotlight on the very best stories from Japanese creators will not only excite our Japanese viewers but also audiences around the world," said Erika North, Amazon Studios head of Originals, Asia Pacific.

