Jab MS Dhoni & Sakshi met: Proud couple celebrates 14 years of togetherness; See PIC

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are one of the cutest couples on the block. The star couple always makes sure to give us couple goals with their cute pictures that surface on social media. Their cute daughter Ziva Dhoni too often grabs all the limelight for her cuteness. Well, the couple was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport with their daughter as they were heading for a wedding in Jaipur and now several pictures from that wedding are going viral on social media. One of the pictures that have all our attention is the one that Sakshi has posted with her hubby MS as she celebrates 14 years of knowing him.