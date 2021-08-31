Jaipur based firm tells employees to take an off, grab some popcorn and binge watch Money Heist season 5

Delighting Indian netizens, a Jaipur-based firm recently gave its employees an entire day off on the day Netflix's hugely popular show Money Heist releases. The firm named Verve Logic declared a holiday for its employees on 3 September and called it a ‘Netflix and Chill Holiday’. CEO Abhishek Jain thanked his employees for their efforts and stressed on how it is important to take a break once in a while.

Taking to social media, Jain said, “We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know sometimes ‘Moments of Chill be the Best Pills for Energy at Work’.

"So grab the popcorn, and be prepared to wave a final bye to our most loved professor and the entire caste. With this, Verve logic would like to thank all its members who have shown an amazing spirit during work from home and helped us come out from hard times beautifully. We know after all, ‘Ek Break to Banta Hai’. He ended his mail by saying, “Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao."

Have Been Going Over the Love We have Received.!

Yes it is real and we are absolutely happy to announce an off on 3rd September naming it to be "Netflix & Chill Holiday" on the release of final season of #MoneyHeist @NetflixIndia- Please don't end this one! "Kehdo Ye Juth Hai" pic.twitter.com/M9RmFbZPOi — Verve Logic (@VerveLogic) August 30, 2021

That's not all, the company also printed out a schedule for the Money Heist season 5 marathon. Naming it the Money Heist Task List, it included when the marathon would begin, the lunch break time and family time. Several netizens flooded the post hilariously asking whether the company was hiring.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5 Part 1: Netflix TEASES fans with the episode names from the new season; WATCH