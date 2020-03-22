Janta Curfew: Citizens hail Narendra Modi's decision and observe the curfew in full enthusiasm

From the citizens in Mumbai to Bangalore to Kerala, everyone in India is following the 'Janta Curfew' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to Covid-19 by staying at home.

Due to Covid-19, on 19th March 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an important announcement that is related to the Janta Curfew which everyone needs to follow on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He has asked people to remain confined to their homes and not to step out between 7 am to 9 pm on the assigned day. According to him, it will be India’s way to fight the deadly Coronavirus. Not only this, but the Prime Minister also urged everyone to acknowledge all the doctors, nurses, journalists, municipal staff, etc. by standing near their doors or windows in the evening hours at 5 pm.

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone and others are all in support of the decision taken by Narendra Modi. The celebs are urging their fans also to follow this Janta Curfew and stay at home and take the necessary precautions. Besides the celebrities, even the aam janta is all in support of this curfew that is held today. From the citizens in Mumbai to Bangalore to Kerala, everyone in India is following the 'Janta Curfew' by staying at home. Some netizens have also shared photos and videos of the curfew while some have shared what they are planning to do on this day.

While some have mentioned that they would watch The Kapil Sharma show with their family, some are spending the day by playing some indoor games with their families. Everyone is happy and in full support of this big decision taken by the Prime Minister.

Check out netizens reaction on Twitter here:

Breaking : Pets - not cancelled

Music - not cancelled

Family - not cancelled

Netflix - not cancelled

Mobile - not cancelled

Singing - not cancelled

Reading - not cancelled

Dancing - not cancelled

Laughing - not cancelled & most importantly Hope - not cancelled #JantaCurfew — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) March 22, 2020

Stay at home today and obey the #JantaCurfew It’s for your own safety. We will most probably need to do curfews like this again and again for next weeks. — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 22, 2020

Straight from #Mannat

There's no crowd as everyone busy in #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/ixBvRVWuq5 — SOURAV SRKIAN DAS (@SrkianDas03) March 22, 2020

#JantaCurfew the best thing is to watch the Kapil Sharma show and keep yourself happy in these tough times.@SonyTV pic.twitter.com/KMETcTRHNC — Pradeep Tripathhi (@ptripps) March 22, 2020

#JantaCurfew is fully successful in HSR Layout Bangalore. Only the chirping of birds, nothing can be heard.

We stand by the call given by our beloved PM @narendramodi ji. #CoronavirusPandemic #CoronaCrisis pic.twitter.com/vMfLO2a673 — Veeresh (@veereshkumarhn) March 22, 2020

Regarding the curfew, actress Kangana Ranaut had exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Janta curfew is an incredible step, we should be ready for anything future holds for us and we all know practice makes us perfect, for now, if things go smooth, it will just be one day but if things derail this will come handy.”

