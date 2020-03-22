Janta Curfew: Milk booths to be shut while petrol pumps and few medical shops to remain open in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain confined to their homes and not to step out between 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22, 2020, due to Covid-19.

On 19th March 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an important announcement that is related to the Janta Curfew which everyone needs to follow on Sunday, March 22, 2020, due to Coronavirus. He has asked people to remain confined to their homes and not to step out between 7 am to 9 pm on the assigned day. He has also asked the citizens to acknowledge all the doctors, nurses, journalists, municipal staff, etc. by standing near their doors or windows in the evening hours at 5 pm.

Due to Covid- 19 lockdown, the Mumbaikers are facing a shortage of essential items such as milk, bread, eggs. As per TOI, on Saturday, vegetable markets, grocers, chemists, petrol pumps and milk booths in Borivali, Mulund, Thane were functioning well but due to the stockpiling by the Mumbaikars, milk, bread and eggs are running out in parts of city and Thane. Due to the lockdown announced today by the Prime Minister, most of the milk booths will be closed. Prakash Nayakal of the dealers’ association said that households have already made exigency purchases since they cannot head out after 7 am on Sunday.

Tushar Jadhav of Navnath Dairy, Kurla said that there is no use of shops being opened on Sunday as no one will be stepping out from their houses today. The BMC and police have asked the milk booths to be closed on Sunday to not attract crowds. Talking about essential needs, certain medical shops will also be shut on Sunday. J S Shinde of the AIOCD (All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists) said, “We are urging all emergency or 24/7 drugstores to remain functional so that people in each locality can at least avail of emergency medication. Anyway, most will ply half day on Sunday or are closed.”

Talking about transportation, with one union saying to stay away till March 31st, drivers of Ola and Uber chose to not log in. BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said that the Buses will run on their schedule on Sunday as well. Raja Patil, a vendor at the commonly crowded Khar Market, said that there are simply no buyers. Daily wagers have no money in hand. Sunday is a full shutdown and police have asked them to close on Monday too. Moreover, mathadi loaders of APMC have threatened to strike work on Monday so it seems doubtful.

Due to Covid-19, people are avoiding outside foods hence restaurants are also shut down. Grocery shops like Nature's Basket will be shut on Sunday due to the lockdown. Petrol pumps will be working with minimal staffs and western and central railway services will be working with 40% fewer services but metro and monorail will be shut. Domestic helpers, garbage collectors and attenders will avoid work across the city and at Nalasopara.

