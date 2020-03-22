Janta Curfew Mumbai: Sea link, Marine Drive wear deserted look as people stay indoors amid Covid 19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to remain confined to their homes on 22nd March 2020 i.e on Sunday due to Covid 19 following a Janta Curfew today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation on 19h March 2020 regarding the most-talked-about thing, Coronavirus. While addressing, Narendra Modi made an important announcement of Janta Curfew on 22nd March 2020 i.e on Sunday. He has asked people to remain confined to their homes and not to step out between 7 am to 9 pm on the assigned day. He has also asked the citizens to acknowledge all the doctors, nurses, journalists, municipal staff, etc. by standing near their doors or windows in the evening hours at 5 pm.

While celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and others are following the curfew, they have even urged their fans to do so for their and everyone's safety. Netizens on social media platforms are all in support of the Prime Miniter's decision and are following the curfew with full enthusiasm. Infact, Pinkvilla has some photos to share with you showing the lockdown happening in Mumbai. This is the first time that Mumbai looks so empty and quiet due to the curfew. In the pictures, all we can see are the vehicles parked and some noise of the birds.

(Also Read: Janta Curfew: Citizens hail Narendra Modi's decision and observe the curfew in full enthusiasm)

It is a great thing to see that everyone is indeed following the curfew and are taking safety precautions from Covid 19 by staying at homes. The most crowded place in Mumbai i.e the Bandra-Worli sea link and Marine Drive also fails to find a single person or any car on the road. No kid, no animal, no person is to be seen on roads or under the buildings. It is good to see such unity among the Mumbaikars. Stay safe and stay at home!

Check out the pictures here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More