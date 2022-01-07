Jawed Habib issues statement after woman files case for spitting on her head: We've to make sessions humorous

Hairstylist Jawed Habib faced major flak on social media after a video of him spitting on a woman's head while giving her a haircut went viral. The woman in question filed a police case against Jawed Habib for spitting on her head during a seminar in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar town earlier this week.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and Habib can be heard telling the audience, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva". He then goes on to spit on the woman's head. The woman Pooja Gupta recounted the horror on social media as she wrote, "Yesterday, I attended a workshop of Jawed Habib. He invited me to the stage for a haircut. He said if there is no water, you can use saliva. From now onwards, I will go to my street-side barber for a haircut, but will not go to Habib."

The National Commission for Women also stepped in and asked the UP Police to take cognisance of the matter. Jaweb Habib, in fact , later issued a statement and an apology.

Explaining his actions, he said, "I just want to say one thing…these're professional workshops, as in, they're attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we've to make them humorous. If you're hurt are, I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Rakesh Kumar, CO, Khatauli (Muzaffarnagar) said that a case has been registered against Habib under sections 355 (assault), 504 (insult) of IPC and relevant sections of Epidemic Act.

