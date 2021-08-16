Jessica Lall's sister Sabrina, who fought hard for justice, passes away due to organ failure

After suffering and battling cirrhosis of the liver for a long time, late Jessica Lall's sister Sabrina Lall passed away on Sunday in Harayana's Gurugram. She was reportedly ailing for an extended duration and passed away due to organ failure. Sabrina, was at the forefront to bring justice to her sister Jessica who was shot dead in 1999 by a politician's son Siddharth Vashisht, better known as Manu Sharma.

Sabrina was in her early fifties and her last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon. "She was not keeping well and had been in and out of hospital. Yesterday, her condition deteriorated at home and we took her to hospital. Today, in the evening, she passed away. She had cirrhosis of the liver and because of that, many complications arose and she had a multiple organ failure," her elder brother Ranjith Lall told PTI over phone.

She was successful in making sure the culprits of her sister's murder were put behind bars. Manu Sharma was sentenced to life imprisonment and was in Tihar Jail. In 2018, Sabrina had said that she had forgiven her sister's killer who walked out of jail last year.

Back then, Sabrina had said, "I really do not have anything to say. I am not feeling anything. I feel numb. The only thing I hope and pray to God is that he never thinks of repeating that mistake again." Sharma had shot Jessica Lall at point blank range in 1999 at a private party after she refused to serve him a drink well past midnight. He is the son of Haryana politician Venod Sharma. Sabrina's quest for justice also inspired the 2011 film No One Killed Jessica starring Rani Mukerjee and Vidya Balan.