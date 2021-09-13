Jet flights will resume its domestic operations in first quarter of 2022: Jalan Kalrock Consortium

Jet Airways is all set to resume its domestic operations in the first quarter of 2022 as reported by the carrier Jalan Kalrock Consortium. The airline is also planning to launch short-haul international flights subsequently. ANI shared the news on its Twitter handle. To note, the company statement mentions that the process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation. The flight services were grounded for two years.

ANI tweeted, “Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in Q1 2022: Jalan Kalrock Consortium, Jet Airways.” UAE businessman Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the London-based Jalan Kalrock Consortium and the proposed Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways, said, “Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1-2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 2022. Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3 years and 100+ in 5 years which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium.”

He further says that it is the first time that an airline grounded for more than 2 years is being revived and we are looking forward.

Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in Q1 2022: Jalan Kalrock Consortium, Jet Airways (File pic) pic.twitter.com/JEXaLu8p9c — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

The airline was forced to ground all flights in April 2019 after it faced losses. Many pilots and air hostess lost their jobs. The Jet Airways' revival plan was approved by the National Companies Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June. All the creditors will be settled as per the plan in the coming months, as mentioned by the company.

