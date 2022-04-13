Jharkhand ropeway accident survivor narrates ordeal: ‘It seemed like we would lose our lives’

The rescue operation in the Deoghar ropeway accident in Jharkhand ended after around 48 hours. As per the reports, at least three people have died, while others were rescued after trollies stuck mid-air due to a ‘technical snag’. Following the rescue operation, several rescued ones have now narrated the horrific incident.

A trapped person from Madhubani district of Bihar told India Today, “When we were trapped, it seemed like we would lose our lives, but the rescue team saved us”. A girl trapped in the trolley said she was scared when the trolley was moving. They all starved the whole night and got food to eat and water to drink at 11.30 am on Tuesday.

"I express my deepest condolences on the incident on Trikut mountain and the deaths in it. There will be a high-level inquiry into the matter," Soren said in a tweet. Meanwhile, as per the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring the situation in Jharkhand's Deoghar. He even had a discussion over the situation with Home minister Amit Shah.

As many as 70 people were stranded on Jharkhand’s highest ropeway in Trikut, Deoghar, on Sunday after two cables collided, resulting in a complete halt in operations. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Air Force and Indian Army carried out the rescue operations today

Chief Minister Hemant Soren earlier told the reporters, "I have been reviewing the situation since yesterday. We have sought help from NDRF, IAF, experts, commandos... Rescue efforts underway since early this morning.”

