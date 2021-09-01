Jharkhand's Akanksha Kumari becomes India's first female mining engineer to work in underground mines

Reaching new heights of gender representation, Jharkhand's Akanksha Kumari has become India's first ever female mining engineer to work in underground mines. She joined Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) - a subsidiary of Coal India - at its Churi underground mines in the North Karanpura area of Jharkhand. Her appointment as a mining engineer was hailed across social media as she became the first woman mining engineer to join CCL.

The proud announcement was shared on CCL's official Twitter handle. It read, "CCL gets its first ever #women mining engineer, Ms Akanksha Kumari. A graduate of BIT Sindri, Ms Kumari broke the gender barriers by joining Churi UG mine, NK Area. She became the 1st women mining engineer in the history of CIL to work in underground mines. Salute to #WomenPower."

A press statement was also issued which stated that though CCL has several women in positions running heavy machinery or are doctors, this is "the first time when the core mining activity of one of the biggest coal mining companies of the world will witness this progressive change."

A big congratulations to Ms. Akanksha Kumari to become the 1st woman mining engineer in @CoalIndiaHQ to work in an underground mine. You are an inspiration to many women. #WomenEmpowerment https://t.co/RltxP6ZVcx — Coal Ministry (@CoalMinistry) August 31, 2021

It further read, "The enormity of her achievement can be gauged by the fact that Akanksha is the second mining engineer in the Maharatna conglomerate Coal India Limited and the first woman to work in an underground coal mine." The official Twitter account of India's Ministry of Coal also hailed Kumari on her historic feat, calling her an inspiration.

"A big congratulations to Ms. Akanksha Kumari to become the 1st woman mining engineer in @CoalIndiaHQ to work in an underground mine. You are an inspiration to many women. #WomenEmpowerment," the Coal Ministry's tweet read.

ALSO READ: PICS: Delhi experiences record breaking rainfall after 12 years; Water logged roads & big jams create havoc