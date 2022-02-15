Jim Sarbh & Ishwak Singh’s Rocket Boys get a shout out from Amul in the most unique way

The web series Rocket Boys that was released recently has been loved by many. The series starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh has been garnering a lot of praises and is creating a buzz among the fans. Rocket Boys is based on the life of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai and how they led India towards a scientific journey became a part of Indian Independence in their own way. The show has shown how these two men have been instrumental in shaping India. Today, the famous dairy brand Amul has given a shout out to this show.

Amul took to their Twitter handle and put its famous cartoon character into the get-up of Dr. Homi Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai. One character was dressed in a white kurta, whereas the other character was dressed in a blue suit with a tie. We can also see a rocket on the poster and a table with a plate of pieces of bread and a plate of butter kept on it. On the poster it is written ‘Sara bhaye, Sara khaye, Amul in every Homi’. Sharing this poster, the dairy brand wrote, “#Amul Topical: Popular web series, Rocket Boys on the lives and friendship of Dr Bhabha and Dr Sarabhai!”

Take a look:

Well, this is not the first time that Amul has given a shout out to any web show or a film. Talking about Rocket Boys, the film has earned major appreciation from people and celebs alike on social media. With growing popularity, the series has been renewed for the second season and we bet fans cannot keep calm for the second season.

