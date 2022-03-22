Josh is commendable: Retired General offers to help boy get into Army after his midnight run video goes viral

Social media is a place where all-kind of stories go viral in no time. While some can be unique stories, others can inspire many. Recently, a video was shared by the National award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri which showed a young man running on the street with a backpack at midnight. The filmmaker asked the boy, Pradeep Mehra, if he wanted a lift. The latter denied and revealed that he works in an outlet in Noida, Sector 16 and travels to his home like this. The 19-year-old boy from Uttarakhand told the filmmaker that taking the lift to his home will affect his practice as he was working hard to join the Indian Army. Not just that, the filmmaker even offered the young boy dinner but he declined and said that he will go home and make dinner for him and his elder brother who works in the night shift.

Sharing the video, Vinod Kapri wrote, “This is PURE GOLD. Last night, at around 12 am, I saw this boy running on a road in Noida with a bag on his shoulders. I thought that he is facing some trouble, so I should offer him lift. However, he declined my offer. You will fall in love with him when you come to know why he said ‘no’ to taking lift."

Now, Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd.) has tweeted the video of the teenager and he has offered to help him. He wrote, “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind”.

