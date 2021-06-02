Juhi Chawla’s lawsuit hearing against 5G network disrupted after someone sings ‘Ghoongat ki aad mein’ in Court

Juhi Chawla was reportedly present in the online hearing of her case against the setting up of 5G network in the country.

Juhi Chawla has been making the headlines ever since she has filed a case against the set up of 5G network in the country. The actress has filed a lawsuit in Delhi High court against the telecom technology upgradation and overall impact on humans, animals and environment. While the case is being heard in Delhi High Court, Juhi had even joined the online hearing of the lawsuit. However, after the Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke actress had joined the hearing, the online hearing was disrupted thrice after her songs were playing in the courtroom.

Yes! You read it right. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, when Juhi joined the online hearing, an anonymous person started humming the song Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se Dilbar Ka from the actress’ 1993 release Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. To this, Justice J R Midha asked the courtroom singer “Please mute. But this didn’t end here. In other instances during the hearing, someone once again sang another Juhi’s track Lal Lal Hoton Pe Gori Kiska Naam Hai followed by the song Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baarat.

Needless to say, this left everyone present during the hearing was quite irked with this repetitive disruption following which it ordered, "Please identify the person and issue a contempt notice". This isn’t all. While the IT department of the Delhi High Court has also been ordered to identify the person, Delhi Police has also been asked to the necessary action in the matter. Justice Midha has also askes the court master to submit the details of the disrupter to the cops.

