Just In: Maharashtra allows cinemas, restaurants to operate at 100% capacity in 14 districts

On March 02, the Maharashtra government announced certain changes in COVID-19 restrictions in the state. The state government eased COVID-19 curbs and permitted shopping complexes, restaurants, cinema, and theatre halls to operate at 100 percent capacity in 14 districts including Mumbai. The 14 districts include: Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Kolhapur.

A notification issued by the government stated that these 14 districts are the ones where the first vaccination dose is more than 90 percent, second dose is over 70 percent. The positivity rate there is less than 10 percent and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40 percent, as per PTI reports.

Further, swimming pools, religious places, entertainment parks will also be allowed to function with 100% capacity in the above-mentioned districts. Gyms, spas, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, etc have also been given a green signal to resume operations at full capacity. The notification also said that other administrative units excluded from the list will continue to function at 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded 544 COVID-19 cases including 38 caused by Omicron variant, taking the state's infection tally to 78,66,924, as per the data released by the state health department. Whereas, Mumbai reported 100 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the city stand at 689. In the same duration, 168 recoveries and zero deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

