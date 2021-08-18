Justice BV Nagarathna may become the first woman Chief Justice of India

The history is in the making as India is likely to get its first woman Chief Justice of India. The Supreme Court collegium which is headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI), N. V. Ramana has cleared nine names for appointment as judges in the court. Justice BV Nagarathna, who is currently a judge in the Karnataka High Court, is in line. If government clears her name for an appointment, she will become the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in 2027.

As reported, she will be following in the footsteps of her father ES Venkataramiah, who was also the Chief Justice of India between June 1989 and December 1989. Apart from her Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bela Trivedi are the other two women judges in the list of recommendations. Former Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde had said that the time has come for India to have a woman, Chief Justice. To note, the other judges recommended are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice CT Ravikumar and Justice MM Sundresh.

As mentioned in the India Today report, there are nine vacancies in the Supreme Court currently after Justice RF Nariman retired on August 12. The recommendations, if accepted, will fill all current vacancies taking the working strength to 33. One additional vacancy would arise when Justice Navin Sinha retires.

Coming back to Justice BV Nagarathna, she started as a lawyer in Bengaluru. She was appointed as an additional judge in the Karnataka HC in February 2008. In November 2009, she, along with two other judges of the Karnataka HC was locked in a courtroom by a group of protesting lawyers. To note, the current CJI is N. V. Ramana.

