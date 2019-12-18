Justin Bieber: Karnataka farmer crooning to singer's hit song Baby is winning hearts; Watch VIDEO

Recently, the video of a Karnataka farmer crooning to Justin Bieber's hit song Baby is winning the hearts of the netizens. Check out the viral video.

International singer Justin Bieber has a huge fan base all over the world. The singer rose to fame with some amazing numbers like Baby, Boyfriend, What Do You Mean, Cold Water, Let Me Love You, etc. which became chartbusters and continue to be an all – time favourite of music lovers even now. Well, now the I Don’t Care singer is making headlines again but the courtesy is owned not by him but someone else – an ardent desi fan from India.

There are times when fans of Justin Bieber are heard crooning to his songs and the same has been done recently by a Karnataka farmer. The 3 minute 10 second video is sure to win hearts in which the man is singing Justin Bieber’s hit song ‘Baby’ in his own style. The simplicity of the farmer has been hailed by many as he is seen singing the song despite being busy working on the field. His rendition of the iconic song is simply amazing!

The viral video has garnered a lot of attention within a short span of time and the views have been increasing at a steady rate. Moreover, numerous users have also applauded the man’s passion for singing. According to certain reports, the Kannada farmer keeps on entertaining his fellow villagers from time to time by singing songs and even mimicking artists. The interesting part here is that sometimes the villagers do not even understand what he says or sings but still enjoy his wonderful acts. Meanwhile, check out the viral video below:

