'Kacha Badam' fame singer Bhuban Badyakar hospitalised after car accident in West Bengal

Viral singing sensation Bhuban Badyakar, who has taken social media by storm with his son Kacha Badam, was recently rushed to the hospital. As per several media reports, Badyakar met with a car accident while he was learning to drive his new car in his village in West Bengal. The singer was rushed to a super-speciality hospital after the accident as he hurt his chest and is currently recuperating.

As per reports, Badyakar had recently purchased a second-hand car and was learning to drive when the incident occurred. Recently, Badyakar attended a singing reality show and also performed his viral song at plush pub in Kolkata. Not just that, television actor Neel Bhattacharya had also shared a video with the Kacha Badam fame singer on his social media.

“With the Man Himself who sang this song. Support This Gem… Happy to meet him,” the caption of Neel's video said. Click here to watch the video.

Earlier, during an interview with ETimes, Bhuban Badyakar looked back on his journey and said, "Many people in my area had insulted and mocked me when I first came up with this song. And now, when the song has gone viral, they want to meet me, visit me at my home. Some have even urged me to take a selfie with them. This is the irony. Time and luck change for everyone."

The Kacha Badam singer is a resident of Kuraljuri village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district and became an overnight sensation when a YouTube channel called ‘Ektara’ captured a video of him singing the ‘Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)’ song. Over two months, the video now has approximately 21 million views.

