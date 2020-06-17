Kangana Ranaut receives support from Babita Phogat on her views regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Babita Phogat went on to write how she thinks Kangana Ranaut's words are true to a great extent and how people who belong to smaller cities have to face partiality in Bollywood.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of Suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor's untimely death has spurred conversations not just about mental health, but also about nepotism. Bollywood has many star kids enjoying an impressive line up of films ahead and while they are said to have gotten things easy and served on a platter, there is also a section of the society that has to suffer. Post the actor's death, Kangana Ranaut had shared a video on social media where she spoke about the existing scenario in Bollywood and how there is discrimination and that Sushant never got his due credits.

After her video, the actress did kickstart a lot of arguments and debates on social media and expressing her support towards the point of view that Kangana shares, wrestler Babita Phogat has now taken to Twitter. She went on to write how she feels that her words are true to a large extent and that people who belong to smaller cities have to bear with the kind of discrimination and that nepotism exists in Bollywood, something she has seen very closely. To quote her tweet, she wrote, "कंगना राणावत बहन की बात मुझे काफी हद तक सही लगती है।जो लोग छोटे शहरों से आते हैं उन लोगों के साथ वहां इस तरह का भेदभाव होता है जो नहीं होना चाहिए।फिल्म इंडस्ट्री किसी की बपौती नहीं है।भाई भतीजावाद बॉलीवुड की सबसे बड़ी बीमारी है मैंने खुद इसको काफी नजदीक से देखा है!"

Check out Babita Phogat's tweet here:

कंगना राणावत बहन की बात मुझे काफी हद तक सही लगती है।जो लोग छोटे शहरों से आते हैं उन लोगों के साथ वहां इस तरह का भेदभाव होता है जो नहीं होना चाहिए।फिल्म इंडस्ट्री किसी की बपौती नहीं है।भाई भतीजावाद बॉलीवुड की सबसे बड़ी बीमारी है मैंने खुद इसको काफी नजदीक से देखा है। https://t.co/bvToXzDwTV — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, there has been a constant outpour of prayers and condolences for the actor and his family and the fans seem to be rather angry at the way things happened. His next release, Dil Bechara, is reportedly going to be releasing on an OTT platform, however, fans have been demanding that the makers wait for things to get normal as they want to see him in theatres for the one last time because he deserves it. ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Report: Alia Bhatt becomes most unfollowed star, Kangana Ranaut gains the max as fans express anger

