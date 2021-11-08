Kapil Dev on India's exit from T20 World Cup: Players prefer IPL over playing for the country

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev spoke his mind when he was asked about India's crash out from the ongoing T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli and his team won the last two matches but it was too late to salvage the heavy losses incurred against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Speaking on India's performance, a dejected Kapil told AFP, "When the players prefer to play IPL over playing for the country, what can we say? I believe that every player should feel proud playing for their country." The legendary cricketer, who led India to a World Cup victory in 1983, emphasised on the need to put country first and then the cash-rich leagues.

"I believe that your national team should come first and after that franchise or any other team," Kapil Dev told ABP News. Adding, "I am not saying don't play cricket there (for franchises) but it is now BCCI's responsibility to plan their cricket (schedule) better for the future. What we can learn from this defeat is to not repeat the mistakes that have been made. This is the biggest lesson."

The Indian cricket team went into the T20 World Cup just two days after the Indian Premier League ended on October 15 in Dubai, including the time that the players spent in draining Covid-19 bubble conditions.

On Monday, India will play its final group match against Namibia. India's exit was a disappointing one for the nation at large as the team entered the tournament as clear favourites. With the absence of heavyweight cricket teams like South Africa and Australia in its group, India still did not manage to revive itself and crashed out early.

