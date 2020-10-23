Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack; Virat Kohli prays for his speedy recovery

Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Fortis hospital in Delhi. He is said to be stable now and is expected to be discharged in a couple of days.

Kapil Dev is one of the renowned cricketers that Indian cricket has ever witnessed. However, this all rounder cricketer has grabbed the eyeballs for an unfortunate reason. As per a recent buzz, Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack in wee hours of the day and was rushed to the hospital immediately. Reportedly, the cricketer was admitted to the emergency department of the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital after he complained of a chest pain wherein he was given the necessary treatment.

The media reports also suggested that considering Kapil’s medical situation, the ace cricketer undergone a coronary angioplasty late at night. Reportedly, he has been admitted in ICU and his condition is stable now. Talking about the same, Fortis team told ANI, “Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days” As soon as the news of Kapil Dev’s ill health surfaced, Indian captain Virat Kohli has sent best wishes to the legendary cricketer as he prayed for his health. He wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev.”

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s tweet for Kapil Dev:

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

To note, Kapil Dev has been in the limelight lately as Kabir Khan has been making a movie on the Indian cricket team’s glorious triumph in 1983 World Cup. While the movie is yet to hit the theatres, we will see Ranveer Singh getting into Kapil Dev’s shoes while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romi.

