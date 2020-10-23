  1. Home
  2. trending

Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack; Virat Kohli prays for his speedy recovery

Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Fortis hospital in Delhi. He is said to be stable now and is expected to be discharged in a couple of days.
13787 reads Mumbai
Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack; Virat Kohli prays for his speedy recoveryKapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after suffering a heart attack; Virat Kohli prays for his speedy recovery
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kapil Dev is one of the renowned cricketers that Indian cricket has ever witnessed. However, this all rounder cricketer has grabbed the eyeballs for an unfortunate reason. As per a recent buzz, Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack in wee hours of the day and was rushed to the hospital immediately. Reportedly, the cricketer was admitted to the emergency department of the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in the national capital after he complained of a chest pain wherein he was given the necessary treatment.

The media reports also suggested that considering Kapil’s medical situation, the ace cricketer undergone a coronary angioplasty late at night. Reportedly, he has been admitted in ICU and his condition is stable now. Talking about the same, Fortis team told ANI, “Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night. Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days” As soon as the news of Kapil Dev’s ill health surfaced, Indian captain Virat Kohli has sent best wishes to the legendary cricketer as he prayed for his health. He wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev.”

Take a look at Virat Kohli’s tweet for Kapil Dev:

To note, Kapil Dev has been in the limelight lately as Kabir Khan has been making a movie on the Indian cricket team’s glorious triumph in 1983 World Cup. While the movie is yet to hit the theatres, we will see Ranveer Singh getting into Kapil Dev’s shoes while Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romi.

Also Read: Kapil Dev and Romi Dev's Love Story: How the couple first met to former Indian captain's romantic proposal

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI/Virat Kohli's Twitter

You may like these
Virat Kohli pens an emotional note as MS Dhoni announces retirement; Says 'I tip my hat to you'
Virat Kohli recalls how his late father refused to bribe cricket selector: He showed me the right way
Irrfan Khan Demise: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal & other sports stars saddened by actor’s death
Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya & rest Indian players spotted wearing masks at the airport
Virat Kohli’s squad’s super fan during the 2019 World Cup Charulata Patel passes away at 87
Virat Kohli becomes the only Indian to feature in Forbes 2019 list of world's highest paid athletes yet again

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement