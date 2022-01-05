Kapil Dev's 1982 letter goes viral as fan recalls life lessons he learned from the legendary cricketer.

Kabir Khan's recently released '83 saw Ranveer Singh and team recreate the iconic 1983 World Cup victory. The film won accolades from all corners and looks like a cricket fans even took this as an opportunity to revisit the past. Priyaranjan Jha, Vice President Global Delivery Hubs at PepsiCo GBS, shared a letter he had received as a kid from the legendary Kapil Dev, on LinkedIn.

He started off his post by writing, "Here is a true story. And four #LifeLessons for the new year. 39 years ago, a 9 year boy wrote a letter to his hero. This hero had had a glorious year and was being hailed as probably the greatest all-rounder ever. He had got 2 back to back "man of the series" awards, and was about to become the captain of the Indian cricket team. The boy asked his hero for a colour picture and an autograph. Today, in an era of instant messages and cloud-based images, this isn’t a big deal but those days this was quite audacious. Everyone in his boarding school laughed at the boy, and as days and weeks passed by, the sniggers became louder. But the boy had faith- he trusted that his hero will respond. Then one day, almost when he had given up, he got this letter."

He further pointed out at the life lessons and added, "That boy was me, and the hero was Kapil Dev. Life lesson #1: ALWAYS DREAM BIG, TRY AUDACIOUS THINGS, AND NEVER GIVE UP. If you read the letter, you will see the humility of the man, and his empathy with the little boy. There is so much to learn from Kapil including Life Lesson #2: ALWAYS STAY HUMBLE, AND BE NICE TO THOSE WHO LOVE YOU, EVEN STRANGERS."

Jha added, "I was so inspired by this letter that I have kept it with me for nearly 4 decades and do read it every so often to remind me of Life Lesson #3: YOU HAVE IMMENSE POWER TO INSPIRE. YOU DON’T KNOW WHO IS WATCHING YOU AND LEARNING FROM YOU."

He revealed that he watched Ranveer's flick and now his son is also a fan of Kapil Dev. "We watched the first-day-first-show of ‘83’! What a thrilling, inspiring movie. And now my 11 year old son is a huge fan of Kapil, proving that success is temporary, true class is permanent. The movie is a story celebrating underdogs, and gives us Life Lesson #4: GREAT SUCCESS IS ACHIEVED NOT BY GREAT INDIVIDUALS BUT BY GREAT TEAMWORK. Let 2022 be the Year of Inspiration. Thank you, Kapil!"

Jha's post on Kapil Dev received a resounding feedback on the platform and has been liked almost by 20,000 users in a short span of 24 hours. He also attached a photo of the letter and a photo which the legendary cricketer had sent him back in 1982.

Take a look:

