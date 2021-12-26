Karnataka Government imposes night curfew for 10 days starting December 28 amidst Omicron scare

The rising cases of Omicron have got everyone in tension. With the celebration time round the corner, the fear of the cases increasing massively has gone up. After the deadly second wave, everyone is scared about the third wave and now that it is the New Year time, certain restrictions have been imposed in every state to avoid the gathering of people in large numbers. This step is only so that the Omicron cases stay in control and the third wave can be avoided.

According to reports in NDTV, the Karnataka government has decided to impose a night curfew for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday. The Government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings. The health minister said, "From December 28 onwards, for about ten days, to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM." The statement further read, "There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka.”

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year. Reportedly, in places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants, there can be only 50% of the seating capacity in the premises.

