Karnataka Lockdown: A man cycles 300 KM to get life saving medicines for his son

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic resulted in nationwide crises, more so in the tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India. The patients with severe medical conditions were struggling to get beds and oxygen cylinders and the loved ones went out of the way to ensure that the ones struggling in the midst of pandemic emerge a winner. In one such incident, a construction worker, Shivu from Karanataka travelled 300 KM from his native village Ganiganakoppal near Bannur in T Narasipur Taluka to Bangalore to get medicines for his son with special needs.

Shivu (name changed) worker travelled by cycle, making the journey even more tedious. According to a report by Deccan Herald, the construction worker's son had been receiving his treatment at Bengaluru's National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for the past ten years. However, due to the lockdown infused by second wave of Covid, he could not take his son for the regular medical checkup. Reportedly, the father and son visited the hospital once in two months for a check-up.

Shivu left the village on May 23 and returned from Bangalore on May 26 with the medicines. While interacting with Deccan Herald, Shivu said, “The doctors had said the chances of epileptic attack is high if the medicines are stopped before the boy turns 18-years. I took out a journey on the bicycle. On learning about the incident, the doctors at Nimhans gave me Rs 1,000.” The Southern state is currently under lockdown until June 7. The State Government has said that it will consider extending the lockdown further on June 5. Stay tuned for more trending stories on Pinkvilla.

