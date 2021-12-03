Karnataka revises guidelines to mitigate Omicron spread; Read here

On Thursday, the Karnataka government issued fresh guidelines after the detection of two Omicron cases in the state. The state has mandated one lakh COVID-19 tests every day. Apart from this, COVID-19 tests upon arrival at the airport for all international passengers have been made mandatory and the passengers will not be allowed to leave until their reports come negative.

As per a report in News18, the state revenue minister R Ashok informed that all the necessary measures are in place including oxygen and ICU beds keeping in mind the difficulties the country faced in the second wave. “Two cases of omicron have been identified, and across the world, it is about 400. So far, no study on this variant, but unofficially, we know it is not severe in symptoms, no deaths so far,” said the minister, adding, “We are going to write to the central government and ask for an expert report on this.”

Not only this, the state government has reportedly made the double dose of vaccines compulsory for everyone to enter malls, cinemas, or even parents sending their kids to school. A control room will also be set up to look after the guidelines. Further,

no cultural programs in schools and colleges will be conducted till January 15, 2021. A maximum of 500 people will be allowed to attend the wedding.

Yesterday, during a press briefing, Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said, “In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied.”

