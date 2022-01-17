Kenny Sebastian marries GF Tracy Alison in Goa; See PICS from their dreamy white wedding

It looks like the wedding season has not ended yet in the glamour world. After fans got to experience Rajkummar Rao – Patralekhaa and Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif’s wedding, here is yet another couple who have tied the knot recently. Popular stand-up comedian Kenneth Sebastian who is popularly known as Kenny Sebastian got married to his girlfriend Tracy Alison in Goa. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony and the pictures that have surfaced on the internet is proof of the fact that indeed it was a fairytale wedding.

Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison’s wedding videos have been doing the rounds on the internet today. The couple looks extremely happy together and can be appear dancing and enjoying. If you look at the video you will notice the couple dressed in both white wedding attire and in Indian wedding attire. They look stunning in both outfits. Keeny’s friends and colleagues have taken to their Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from their wedding. Tracy Alison, whose Instagram bio reveals that she is a dentist, looked lovely in a traditional white gown while Kenny Sebastian matched her in a white suit.

Take a look:

Comedian Kanan Gill also took to his Instagram handle to share a cute picture of Kenny Sebastian and Tracy Alison sizzling in their white outfits. They make for an adorable couple and the funniest part is that Kanan edited Kenny’s picture and added his own picture at the side. Sharing this picture, Kanan wrote, “Wonderful time at the wedding. I love you both.”

ALSO READ: Legendary Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj laid to rest at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium