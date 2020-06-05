Kerala Elephant Killing: One person arrested in connection with the heinous crime

Days after a pregnant elephant was killed mercilessly in Kerala, the police have arrested a person in the case as the investigation is underway.

It hasn’t been long when the nation was shocked by the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. The heinous crime had left people from all walks enraged and the social media was inundated with messages expressing their anger over the incident along with demanding justice for the poor animal. While the authorities have been conducting an investigation in the matter, the recent report states that a person has been arrested in connection to the case. The media reports further suggested that the police and the forest department has been making joint efforts nab more people in the case.

Speaking about the same, Kera Forest Minister K Raju stated, “One person was arrested today. There are more accused in the case and efforts are on to nabe them.” To note, police and forest department have been jointly investigating the matter. According to media reports, the arrested man happens to be an employee of an estate that cultivates cash crops and spices.

For the uninitiated, a 15 year old pregnant elephant was brutally killed after the locals offered her a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers which exploded in her mouth in the Silent Valley forest.

The incident triggered a massive outrage across the country and several Bollywood celebrities had condemned the action. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Randeep Hooda had expressed their anger on the issue against the heinous act on social media. “Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter,” Akshay had tweeted.

