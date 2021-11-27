Kerala Government allows kids to enter Sabrimala temple without RT-PCR test

Amid the ongoing Sabrimala festival, the Kerala Government has announced that children can enter the holy temple without the mandatory RT-PCR test that detects the contagious COVID-19 virus. In an order dated November 26, the government said that parents and adults accompanying children will have to adhere to social distancing norms.

News agency ANI shared the order in a tweet that read, “The government is pleased to clarify that children are allowed to go on Sabarimala pilgrimage without RT-PCR test. Parents or adults accompanying the children shall ensure S.M.S. (soap/sanitiser, mask and social distancing) and they are accountable for the children's health issues."

All parents have to ensure that they carry soaps and sanitisers, in addition to this, the pilgrims have to wear face masks in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus. The order also further adds that all the adult pilgrims and staff who are visiting the holy temple shall possess their final vaccination certificate or the RT-PCR negative certificate within 72 hours.

Just like last year, devotees are also allowed to take virtual darshan in a queue system. This comes as an effort to manage the flow of pilgrims amid the pandemic and heavy rains. Last week, the Pathanamthitta district collector Divya S Iyer had said, "the pilgrims who have booked via virtual queue will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time."

