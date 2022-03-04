Kerala man, rescued from Ukraine with pregnant wife, says he will name his baby after Operation Ganga

A rescued Indian national, Abhijit, along with his pregnant wife, who was rescued from Kyiv in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis recently expressed happiness while speaking to the media. Abhijit, who managed to move to safety with the help of the Indian embassy staff under Operation Ganga, reached Rzeszow. He safely reached a shelter room set up by the Indian Embassy in Poland. Now, in a recent interview with ANI, Abhijit said that he has decided to name his baby Ganga as he is inspired by the rescue operation (Op Ganga) that India launched.

Abhijit said that his wife who is nine months pregnant is hospitalized in Poland and informed that the expected time of arrival of his baby is March 26 of this month and he has decided to name his baby Ganga after the name of the rescue operation that India launched. Abhijit added that he is coming to India while his wife has to stay in a Poland hospital for her medical safety reasons.

Abhijit further shared that he runs a small restaurant in Ukraine and was trapped in Kyiv. However, with the help of officials, who are working under Operation Ganga, he was rescued and taken to Poland safely. Thanking the Indian government, he also informed that he did not spend a single penny from Ukraine (Kyiv) to Poland (Rzeszow).

To note, India launched Operation Ganga to rescue Indians from war-torn Ukraine. As per the latest reports, at least 10,800 Indians have been safely brought home by special flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries under Operation Ganga.

