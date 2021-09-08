Kerala Tourism’s video on World Literacy Day leaves netizens in awe

Today is September 08 and this day is celebrated as World Literacy Day. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about education and literate society. It is also celebrated to raise awareness about the section of society which still lacks basic education and skills. After the COVID 19 pandemic hit the world, studies have taken online form. Most students were able to access their online classes while some missed out. It suffered a great academic loss due to the lack of resources.

On this day, Kerala Tourism has shared a video on Twitter that has gone viral. It has grabbed the attention of netizens. It is well known that the state has the highest literacy rates. The video shows a village in Kerala named Perumkulam that is also known as the ‘pustaka koodu’ or book village. The clip shows a small roadside rack where several books are stacked. A man can be seen approaching the rack and taking a book out of it.

The tweet reads, “#DidYouKnow that Perumkulam, Kerala’s first Pusthaka Gramam or book village, has several ‘pustaka koodu’ or book nests? The book nests are a unique concept where public bookcases allow villagers to freely exchange or borrow books. #WorldLiteracyDay”

Check the tweet here:

#DidYouKnow that Perumkulam, Kerala’s first Pusthaka Gramam or book village, has several ‘pustaka koodu’ or book nests? The book nests are a unique concept where public bookcases allow villagers to freely exchange or borrow books. #WorldLiteracyDay ©️ All India Radio News pic.twitter.com/pbOFnU5HTq — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) September 8, 2021

As soon as they posted, netizens dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “Now we know the reason for high literacy in Kerala.” Another wrote, “Brilliant idea for education!.” Education should be free to all classes and gender.

