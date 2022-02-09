Kerala trekker stranded on Malampuzha mountain rescued by Army after long operation

A trapped trekker in Kerala’s Palakkad district was rescued from a hill after 45-hour-long operations. R Babu, 23-year-old, was stuck in a mountain in Malampuzha village on Monday. The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the personnel of the Indian Army and the Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The rescue teams reached on Wednesday morning. As reported that the trekker's friends said he fell into an opening on the hill when he experienced exhaustion on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the health condition of the 23-year-old is satisfactory. The video and photos of his rescue were shared by the Indian Army. In one of the videos, he is heard saying “Thanks Indian Army” while sitting among his rescuers. ANI shared the news and wrote, “Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad Kerala extends his thanks to the Indian Army after being rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation.”

CM had tweeted, “Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in #Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the @adgpi at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. @IAF_MCC helicopter is ready to be deployed.”

The trekker suffered an injury when he fell into an opening of the hill while descending. He later sent selfies and photographs of the location where he was trapped on Cherad hill.

