Kerala Unlock Update: CM Pinarayi Vijayan relaxes lockdown, allows Hotels, Restaurants & Bars for dining

On Saturday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced that hotels, restaurants and bars will be functional for in-house dining for citizens who have been fully vaccinated. However, it is mandatory for all the staffers and workers to be fully vaccinated as well to open their outlet.

These restrictions do not include citizens below the age of 18 as they aren’t eligible for vaccination yet. The Chief Minister of the state said that these places can be operated with 50 percent seating capacity. However air-conditions can’t be allowed. Windows and doors of hotels, restaurants and bars should be strictly open for ventilation. “It’s been now 21 months since we have been going through lockdown norms. We have now decided to open educational institutions also and it will function through strict guidelines,” he said.

Vijayan further added, “So far as opening of movie halls is concerned, we have to work on it with regard to seating capacity and such issues. Once we finish that, we will take it up. So some more time is required”. Here, we have curated the entire list of COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Kerala Government.

The in-house dining will be permitted in hotels, restaurants, clubs, bars with a maximum utilization of 50% seating capacity.

Air conditioning in these places shall not be permitted and windows and doors shall be kept open.

Indoor stadium and swimming pools can be opened.

The restrictions for entry into the establishments stipulated as per clauses (ii) and (iii) shall not be made applicable to those who are below 18 years of age.

The earlier order, which restricted movement of people who have not taken at least one dose of the vaccine, now stands withdrawn.

This comes just a day after the state government issued guidelines for the reopening of schools. Last week, the government decided that schools can be functional from November 1, this year.

