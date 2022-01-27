Kerala: When Minnal Murali appears in 'real-life' for his wedding

Many fans sometimes do wish to become a superhero in their real life. But, not everyone can become one. In fact, if we ask how far can you go to impress their love? We bet you wouldn’t think of doing what a groom from Kerala has done for his bride. Most of you must have watched the Malayalam movie ‘Minnal Murali’ and become a fan of the desi superhero. Well, this groom from Kerala who is going viral on social media dressed up as Minnal Murali and showed up at his own wedding. Yes! You heard that right.

Amal Raveendran showed up for his wedding dressed as Minnal Murali, a desi superhero from a Malayalam movie of the same name. The photos from the wedding have gone viral in no time and it shows the groom in his superhero costume and the bride in her green saree. Mr. Raveendran's red and blue costume was inspired by Tovino Thomas' character from the film. Speaking to Indian Express, the 29-year-old revealed that his relatives were supportive of the idea of him dressing up as a superhero.

"Our relatives were excited to see me in the costume after the shoot. My cousins had planned to wear superhero costumes on the wedding day. However, due to Covid and related restrictions, they could not attend the wedding. Many people were curious about the wedding after watching 'save the date' video," he said. Mr. Raveendran was referring to his save the date video which had earlier gone viral online. For that video too, he had dressed up as Minnal Murali.

Minnal Murali was released on Netflix last month. The film follows the story of a tailor (played by Tovino Thomas) who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning.

