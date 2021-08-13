Kinnaur Landslide: Death toll rises to 16, rescue operation continues

At least 16 bodies have been found from the Nigulsari area of Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur where a massive landslide occurred on August 11. The latest update shared by ANI stated that a total of three bodies have been retrieved from the rubbles today. So far 16 dead bodies have been found from the site, ANI quoted Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre. The search and rescue operation continues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told ANI, “Rescue operation is still underway, team using machines now. It's likely that 1 or 2 more bodies will be recovered.” Earlier in the morning, a tweet by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) read, “2 more dead bodies were retrieved from rubble this morning. Total 15 dead bodies have been retrieved till now by the search and rescue teams.” The search operation was halted yesterday due to shooting stones. It resumed at 4 am today. On August 11, according to reports, a state-run bus, a truck and four cars got trapped after the landslide blocked the Reckong Peo-Shimla highway.

Kinnaur landslide: Search and rescue operations resumed at 4 am today after it was halted yesterday due to shooting stones. Two more bodies retrieved from the rubbles this morning. A total of 15 bodies recovered by the search and rescue operations till now. #HimachalPradesh

#Kinnaur landslide search and rescue operations.

2 more dead bodies retrieved from rubble this morning. Total 15 dead bodies have been retrieved till now by the search and rescue teams.#kinnaurlandslide pic.twitter.com/gInj4OKwFr — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 13, 2021 CM Thakur, on Thursday, had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. Around 13 people have been rescued from the site and sent for medical treatment. However, the number of people missing is not yet confirmed. Meanwhile, vehicular movement on National Highway-5 has reportedly resumed.

Heavy rainfall has caused many landslides in parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past few weeks. A similar incident occurred last month where at least nine tourists lost their lives after huge boulders fell on their cars in another part of Kinnaur.