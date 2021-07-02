Kolkata Police gifts violin to man who went viral for playing old Hindi songs; Netizens love the gesture

Bhagwan Mali, a violinist whose video went viral on social media for playing old Hindi songs received a surprise from the Kolkata Police for his valuable skills.

The lockdown took a toll on everyone, be it rich or poor, everyone suffered. Similarly, Bhagwan Mali was stuck in Kolkata when he went to take care of his pregnant daughter with his wife. Mali was left with no job and he eventually did what he always used to do for a living. The man used his skills and played violin. A video of him playing old Hindi songs on the violin went viral and earned him appreciation and recognition from everyone.

Mali is originally from Malda but due to lockdown was stuck in Kolkata when he went to take care of his daughter who was pregnant. Soumen Mitra, Commissioner of Police, and Kolkata Police met Mali and gifted him a violin. Kolkata Police took to its Twitter handle and shared, “Meet Mr. Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician. Few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on social media. Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. CPkolkata gifted him a new violin”.

Meet Mr. Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician.Few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on Social Media.Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. Today, @CPkolkata gifted him a new violin. pic.twitter.com/750lYhZX0x — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 28, 2021

His video was shared on every social media and it caught the attention of the Film director and MLA from Barrackpore, Raj Chakraborty, who appreciated him. Speaking with India Today, Mali said, “Officers of Kolkata Police met me, they gifted me a new violin. I asked them if they could help me with some work, they have said that they will definitely do whatever they can for me. If I get a decent job here, I will stay in Kolkata.”

After the sweet gesture of Kolkata Police Bhagwan Mali has decided to stay back in Kolkata.

