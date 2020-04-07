Kolkata Police sings 'We Shall Overcome' to pacify netizens amidst the 21 days lockdown

Kolkata Police sings 'We Shall Overcome' to cheer up netizens amidst the Coronavirus scare.

Not all heroes wear capes! The saying holds true and Kolkata Police on duty during the 21 days lockdown is proof of the same. While there are videos of cops floating all over social media that show how the policemen across several cities in India are bound to take to harsh means of making the people obey lockdown rules, there are also videos where the policemen are doing their best to boost the morale of the citizens amidst the ongoing crisis.

At some places, where the citizens are outrightly defying the lockdown, it becomes necessary for the police personnel to take action against them. However, at other places, we find the police showing a softer side to the public. As we enter the 14th day of the lockdown, the Kolkata Police is doing its best to help the citizens of Kolkata city remain calm and composed. Recently, videos of the cops singing 'We Shall Overcome' on the streets of Kolkata have been circulating on the internet.

Kolkata Police doing a nice job... some innovation to keep the morale high amid #CoronavirusLockdown Listen to this... "We shall overcome" by men in uniform. Well done @KolkataPolice @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/XxpykznZNd — Atmadip Ray (@atmadiprayET) April 3, 2020

Lockdown Songs ~~the musical talent of Kolkata Police. Well done! pic.twitter.com/KCsSKXJWWT — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) April 2, 2020

Policemen from South Kolkata's Gariahat police station visited the Ekdalia-Mandeville Gardens area and sang their hearts out to cheer the citizens. Cops from the Entally police station in Central Kolkata and other police stations too did the same in their respective areas. Dressed in white uniforms and masks, they held mikes in gloved hands as they moved around. The policemen were joined by people who opened their windows and come out to their balconies singing along and showing flashlights in solidarity.

