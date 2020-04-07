Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. trending

Kolkata Police sings 'We Shall Overcome' to pacify netizens amidst the 21 days lockdown

Kolkata Police sings 'We Shall Overcome' to cheer up netizens amidst the Coronavirus scare.
1520 reads Mumbai
Kolkata Police sings 'We Shall Overcome' to pacify netizens amidst the 21 days lockdownKolkata Police sings 'We Shall Overcome' to pacify netizens amidst the 21 days lockdown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Not all heroes wear capes! The saying holds true and Kolkata Police on duty during the 21 days lockdown is proof of the same. While there are videos of cops floating all over social media that show how the policemen across several cities in India are bound to take to harsh means of making the people obey lockdown rules, there are also videos where the policemen are doing their best to boost the morale of the citizens amidst the ongoing crisis. 

At some places, where the citizens are outrightly defying the lockdown, it becomes necessary for the police personnel to take action against them. However, at other places, we find the police showing a softer side to the public. As we enter the 14th day of the lockdown, the Kolkata Police is doing its best to help the citizens of Kolkata city remain calm and composed. Recently, videos of the cops singing 'We Shall Overcome'  on the streets of Kolkata have been circulating on the internet.

Policemen from South Kolkata's Gariahat police station visited the Ekdalia-Mandeville Gardens area and sang their hearts out to cheer the citizens. Cops from the Entally police station in Central Kolkata and other police stations too did the same in their respective areas. Dressed in white uniforms and masks, they held mikes in gloved hands as they moved around. The policemen were joined by people who opened their windows and come out to their balconies singing along and showing flashlights in solidarity.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement