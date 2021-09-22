Kolkata Traffic Policeman wins over netizens as PHOTO of him shielding dogs during heavy rain goes viral

Rainy weather is cool and at the same time, it also lands us in a problem. When there is heavy rainfall everyone runs for shelter but poor animals are often seen getting wet. Recently, the Kolkata cop shielding dogs in rain image has gone viral on social media. The picture suggests that not just humans, but animals, too, need protection sometimes. The picture is winning the hearts of the netizens as they were left in awe. They are sharing it from their accounts also.

In the picture, a policeman is seen holding an umbrella and a couple of stray dogs are standing under it during heavy rainfall in the city. While the policeman focused on managing traffic, the dogs quietly gave him company and kept a watch on vehicles passing by. The incident occurred at a busy crossing in Kolkata. Kolkata police Twitter handle shared the image and wrote, “Moment of the Day! Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guard, near the 7 point crossing at Park Circus.”

One of the users wrote, “Doing duty in heavy rain with helping animal from rain salute to @KolkataPolice”. Another writes, “My Salute to real life heroes. Thank you KP”.

Take a look at the Tweet here:

Moment of the Day! Constable Tarun Kumar Mandal of East Traffic Guard, near the 7 point crossing at Park Circus. #WeCareWeDare pic.twitter.com/pnUGYIRKkA — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) September 18, 2021

A user writes, “Humanity is still alive .. Great show By Mr. Tarun Kumar Mondal..##KP always with us for ever..” To note, International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26, every year and it is dedicated to dogs who are considered as man’s best friend. It also promotes adopting dogs instead of buying them along with raising awareness about the importance of providing rescue dogs.

