Kolkata woman makes noise on social media as she serves wedding food to the needy; PICS

The wedding season is in full swing and Indians often go all out to throw a grand wedding. This often means an elaborate affair with hundreds of guests in attendance. To make sure the guests don't go hungry, the food menu is expansive and at times, there's also different cuisines to choose from. More often than not, wedding food is made in excessive quantities.

While some couples choose to donate, the food usually gets wasted. Recently, one Kolkata woman took matters in her own hands and made sure to not leftover wedding food go to waste. The woman, dressed up in a fine saree and jewellery, arrived at a railway platform in Bengal and began offering leftover wedding food to the poor.

The photos of the woman handing out food was shared on Facebook by Rahul Mondal, who is reportedly a wedding photographer. The woman named Papiya Kar was seen feeding the poor with leftover food from her brother's wedding. The incident took place around 1 am on 5 December at Ranaghat Junction, a Kolkata Suburban Railway station. Several needy people gathered around fr the food which included Dal, Roti, Sabzi and rice among the dishes served.

Click here to check out the photos:

The Facebook post has raked over 1300 likes with several netizens thanking and appreciating her kind gesture.

ALSO READ: Delhi girl faces taunts as she gets letters 'SEX' on scooter license plate; Women's panel steps in