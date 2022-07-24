Krunal Pandya & wife Pankhuri Sharma introduce their baby boy Kavir to the world, share first pics

Yet another Indian cricketer has embraced parenthood and become a father today. We are talking about Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma who were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. The couple took to their Instagram handle to share the first pictures of them holding their baby and looking super happy. The comments section has poured in with a lot of congratulatory messages for the couple and fans cannot stop gushing over the first glimpse of their newborn child.

In the picture that Krunal Pandya posted, we can see him dressed in all-black attire. He wore a printed shirt over black trousers and wore his sunglasses as he looked at his baby with a smile on his face. His wife Pankhuri wore a beige-coloured outfit and held the baby in her hands. She had a big smile on her face as Krunal kissed the baby in one of the pictures. The couple did not disclose the face of their newborn. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, “Kavir Krunal Pandya”.

Check out the pictures of Krunal Pandya’s newborn:

For the unversed, Krunal and Pankhuri had gotten married to each other in December 2017, and as soon as the couple shared the pictures of their son on social media, wishes started to pour in from all quarters, including teammates of Pandya.

Krunal Pandya's younger brother and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya are quite excited about this news. He reposted the photo shared by Pandya and wrote, "Love you babies." Hardik’s wife Natasa Stankovic, also expressed her excitement by leaving heart emojis on Pandya's post.

On the work front, Pandya was released by his former team Mumbai Indians, ahead of the IPL 2022. He was subsequently roped in by debutant team Lucknow Super Giants.

