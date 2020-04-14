Large group of migrant workers defy lockdown in Mumbai's Bandra, gather to ask permission to return home

With PM Modi extending lockdown across the country up to May 3, the effects were seen in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday as migrants gathered for a massive gathering.

With PM Narendra Modi extending lockdown across the country up to May 3, the effects were seen in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday. According to a report in ANI, a large group of migrant workers defied lockdown orders and came together to demand permission to return to their respective native home. ANI tweeted, "Mumbai: A large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding for permission to return to their native states. They later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate."

According to a report in NDTV, police had to finally resort to the use of batons to disperse them. Video circulating online showed hundreds of people jostling with social distancing norms and warnings being completely forgotten. Aditya Thackeray also took to Twitter to address the situation and wrote, "The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home."

The visuals were a stark reminder of what took place at Delhi's inter-state bus stations last month when the lockdown was just announced. Currently, Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus cases among cities across India. Coronavirus cases have crossed 10,000 in India and have been seeing a steep rise ever since March.

Mumbai: A large group of migrant labourers gathered in Bandra, demanding for permission to return to their native states. They later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate. pic.twitter.com/uKdyUXzmnJ — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

Another #TablighiJamatVirus moment. This time in Bandra, right in the backyard of the Best CM In The World, @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/vEYEPLPjok — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) April 14, 2020

