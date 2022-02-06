Lata Mangeshkar Demise: Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Nepal PM & others offer condolences

The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at 92. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer was put back on ventilator support as her condition deteriorated on Saturday. Unfortunately, the singer passed away this morning, leaving the entire nation in a state of grief. The singer was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Many celebrities, and politicians arrived to pay their last respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended her funeral and paid tributes to the singer.

A while back, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba offered condolences over the demise of veteran singer. He took to his official Twitter handle and said, “I am saddened by the news of the demise of Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who sang in dozens of popular Nepali songs. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and pay my respects to him.”

Even Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan expressed grief. He wrote, “With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world.”

Referred to as Bollywood's nightingale, the veteran singer became India's most celebrated artist. In her career over seven decades, she sung over 30,000 songs in various languages.

Earlier, Prime Minister said, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

“I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” he added in a tweet.

